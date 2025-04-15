 

Romania’s IT integrator Arctic Stream promises nearly 7% dividend yield this year

15 April 2025

Romania’s Arctic Stream (BVB: AST), an IT integrator using Cisco technology to provide high-performance products and services, plans to pay RON 1.4 dividend per share this year (+16.6% y/y), resulting in a dividend yield of nearly 7% depending on the share’s price. 

The dividend proposal is included in the agenda of the general shareholder meeting on April 24, when a share buyback program is also discussed. The dividend payout ratio would be some 67%.

While the company pays constantly rising dividends and its profits are steady, the price of its shares is close to the lowest level seen in its 4-year trading at Bucharest Exchange. The price of its shares plunged by 33% y/y to RON 20.6% as of April 14.

AST has constantly increased the annual dividend from RON 0.8 in the first year after its listing at Bucharest Exchange (2022). Its net profit has more than doubled from 2021 to 2024, while the dividend paid rose by 75% from 2022 to this year.

For 2025, the company anticipates a 9% increase in net profit after the 4% y/y decline in 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)

