Arctic, the Home appliance brand offering the best value for money on the Romanian market, according to a New ICERTIAS Survey

News from Companies

Arctic, a Romanian brand with a tradition of over 50 years, once again confirms the appreciation it enjoys among consumers, consolidating its position as a trustworthy brand with accessible, durable products tailored to the real needs of Romanian families. According to the independent study conducted by the international certification company ICERTIAS, Switzerland, Romanians believe that Arctic offers the best value for money on the local home appliance market.

Sustainable Innovation Inspired by Real Life

Arctic is a brand that evolves alongside the lifestyle of Romanians, offering intuitive and efficient solutions for the current needs of modern families. Its products are developed with care for resources, people, and the future, democratizing technology and bringing innovation where it matters most—in everyday life. Whether it's about built-in appliances designed to bring aesthetic coherence and functionality to contemporary kitchens, ovens that make cooking a practical and creative experience, refrigerators, or high energy-efficiency washing machines and dryers, Arctic positions itself as a brand grounded in reality, oriented toward applied sustainability. With a design adapted to new generations and an approach that combines durability with efficiency, Arctic products are built to support a balanced lifestyle and inspire more responsible choices.

Thanks to this approach, Arctic was named by consumers as the leader in the home appliance category in terms of value for money, receiving the Best Buy Award 2024/2025, granted by ICERTIAS – Zurich, Switzerland, based on an independent study conducted with 1,200 respondents. At the same time, according to the BrandRo study coordinated by Biz and conducted by Unlock Market Research in the same period, Arctic ranks among the most beloved Romanian brands and leads the sustainable home appliances category.

“I strongly believe that the role of a brand is to stay connected to real life and to what truly matters to people. We’ve learned that trust is built over time, through simple things—authenticity, care, and consistency. The Arctic brand takes responsibility for offering meaningful products, created with care, empathy, and respect for resources and for those who choose us. This silent but constant relationship with the people who use our products inspires us every day. Arctic is a brand that opens Romanian homes to evolution, building bridges between technology and life, between real needs and smart solutions. And the fact that people choose to stay with us remains the most beautiful recognition,” said Gabriel Eremia, Marketing & Product Management Director, Beko Romania, Moldova, Greece, Malta & Cyprus.

Cutting-Edge Technology Made in Romania

With a tradition of over 50 years in Romania, Arctic is currently ranked among the top 5 most loved Romanian brands and is a leader in the sustainable brand category, according to the BrandRO study conducted by Unlock Market Research (an independent research company) and published by Biz magazine for 2024–2025. The factory in Găești, where Arctic’s first products were manufactured, is now one of the largest home appliance production units in Europe. After being acquired by Beko in 2002, continuous investments led to increased production capacity and a higher degree of technological advancement. In April 2025, the factory surpassed the milestone of 45 million refrigerators manufactured since its opening.

Arctic’s transformation into a sustainability benchmark reflects the strategic vision of Beko Romania, which currently coordinates two of the most important production units in Europe: the Găești factory—where tradition meets performance—and the Ulmi factory, considered one of the most advanced and sustainable industrial units in the world, recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Sustainability Lighthouse. At the Ulmi factory, cutting-edge technology, digitization, and environmental care are integral parts of how Beko Romania defines the future of home appliance manufacturing.

“Sustainability is part of the decision-making architecture at every level of our company. Every investment, product, and operational decision is made with responsibility towards people, communities, and the environment. I believe the role of a market leader is not only to meet the expectations of the present but also to anticipate what will matter in the future. And for Beko Romania, that future means efficiency, clean technology, and a real long-term economic impact,” stated Marius Mihăilescu, Country Director Beko Romania, Moldova, Greece, Malta & Cyprus.

Arctic’s development is consistently supported by the infrastructure and strategic direction of Beko Romania. In addition to managing two of the most advanced production units in Europe—in Găești and Ulmi, which export over 84% of their total production to more than 80 countries—the company also operates a national service network and a dedicated spare parts hub. Through this solid foundation, Arctic remains committed to delivering accessible, efficient, and sustainable products adapted to the needs of Romanian consumers.

Sustainable Products for a Greener Future

Through the Arctic brand, Beko Romania furthers its efforts to achieve the group’s sustainability goals by bringing to market innovative, resource-efficient products, responsibly designed throughout their entire lifecycle—from design and manufacturing to usage and disposal. The new Arctic product range, launched in 2024, reflects the commitment to democratizing technology through solutions that combine performance, resource efficiency, and features relevant to the current needs of modern families.

These principles are reflected in the new refrigerators equipped with Full No Frost technology, which prevents frost buildup, AeroCooking technology, which ensures even heat distribution in built-in electric ovens, and SaveInAll, an integrated approach that helps reduce water and energy consumption in washing machines.

“Consumers seek balance and solutions that make their lives easier. And for us at Arctic, this means more than technology—it means closeness, understanding, and genuine involvement. We are committed to promoting a sustainable lifestyle through education, campaigns that inspire conscious choices, respect for resources, trust, and care for what truly matters. From initiatives like ‘Forgotten,’ which brings attention to clothes forgotten in closets, to our cooking shows that highlight traditional recipes and local ingredients, we’re building an honest dialogue with people, at today’s pace. We’ve taken on the responsibility to be authentic, present, useful, and relevant in every moment when consumers choose thoughtfully for themselves and their loved ones,” added Gabriel Eremia, Marketing & Product Management Director Beko Romania, Moldova, Greece, Malta & Cyprus.

Through responsible production, sustainable products, and communication campaigns involving active community engagement, Beko Romania continues to uphold its commitment to Romanian consumers by offering efficient, durable home appliances that support the adoption of a more responsible lifestyle.

* The Best Buy Award – GENERAL 1 – Romania 2024/2025 certification was granted to the Arctic brand by ICERTIAS – International Certification Association GmbH, Zurich, Switzerland, following an independent study conducted in April 2024 with a representative sample of 1,200 internet users in Romania.

About Beko Romania

Beko Romania, the local market leader in home appliances, includes in its portfolio the consumer brands Arctic, Beko, Indesit, Hotpoint, Whirlpool, and Grundig, and is part of the Beko Europe group. With investments exceeding €391 million in its Romanian production facilities since 2002, Beko Romania has significantly expanded its production capacity and placed sustainability at the core of its business model. The company currently exports 84% of its total production to over 80 countries.

Beko Romania operates two of the largest home appliance factories in continental Europe: the Găești plant, where over 45 million refrigeration units have been produced to date, and the Ulmi washing machine factory, the first Industry 4.0 facility in Romania, equipped with the latest technologies in robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and process automation. Due to its outstanding sustainability performance, the Ulmi factory has been designated by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as one of the greenest production centers in the world, earning the Sustainability Lighthouse status—one of the few such recognitions in Europe.

The company received the Best Places to Work 2023 international certification, being recognized as one of the top employers in Romania. www.compania.beko.ro

*This is a press release.