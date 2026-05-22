Arcadis Romania relocates office to Business Garden Bucharest

Arcadis Romania has chosen Business Garden Bucharest for its new office, signing a lease for 1,183 square meters in Building A of the project. The relocation was announced by Vastint Romania, which owns and manages the office complex.

With more than 34,000 people in over 30 countries and more than 130 years of history, Arcadis is the world’s leading company delivering sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, according to the press release.

The company is involved in infrastructure, mobility, urban development, renewable energy, and environmental projects worldwide, working with governments, municipalities, multinational corporations, and private developers.

“Our relocation to the new space within Business Garden Bucharest marks an important step for Arcadis Romania,” said Teodora Cornea, Country Director of Arcadis. “This move reflects our ambition to strengthen our presence in Romania, with Bucharest serving as a key business hub that supports our long-term growth plans.”

Business Garden Bucharest, located in the Orhideea–Grozăvești area of Bucharest, offers 43,000 sqm of leasable space and is home to tenants such as Sparkware Technologies, Sanamed, Regina Maria, IKEA, Schindler, Tchibo, Vel Pitar, Rail Cargo Group, and Pandora.

According to Vastint Romania, Building A of the project received the highest LEED score in Romania, with 98 points, ranking second in Europe and third worldwide.

Vastint has been active in the Romanian market since 2008. It owns and manages two landmark office projects in Bucharest, namely Timpuri Noi Square and Business Garden Bucharest, comprising a total leasable area of 95,257 sqm.

Upon completion of the second phase of Timpuri Noi Square, Vastint Romania’s portfolio will reach 155,000 sqm GLA of modern office space.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vastint)