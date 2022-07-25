Starting July 26, over 1,200 young people from the Romanian diaspora are participating in the ARC summer camps organized by the Department for Romanians Everywhere in partnership with the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, and the Ministry of Sport.

The ARC camps aim to facilitate interaction and dialogue between young people living in Romania and young people from the diaspora by developing their communication skills, with the help of teachers and volunteers who support the strengthening of their Romanian identity.

For five weeks, young people of Romanian origin are coming from all over the world, from countries such as Ukraine, Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia, France, Greece, Italy, Austria, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Northern Ireland, and the United States to participate in the 13th edition of the ARC Camps and thereby deepen their knowledge of Romanian culture, history, geography and civilization while having fun.

"For the Department for Romanians Abroad, ARC camps are a tradition. In fact, our objective is to strengthen the ties with Romanians from all over the world through the young generation, transmitting elements of the Romanian language, culture, civilization, and, last but not least, goodwill, friendship, and the strengthening of interpersonal ties," said Corina Chertez, Head of the Diaspora Projects Department at the Department for Romanians Abroad to Ziua News. "For many children of Romanians abroad, Romania is just a story, something distant, and this week gives them the opportunity to see with their own eyes, to feel with their own soul what it means to be Romanian," she added.

This summer, the camp is organized in Oglinzi, Neamț, and in Sângeorz-Băi, Bistrița-Năsăud, and will take place in consecutive series of seven days each, until August 22, and August 15 respectively.

(Photo source: The Department for Romanians Everywhere Facebook page)