Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 08:20
Business
Romania to modernise Arad-Timisoara-Caransebes railway for EUR 1.8 bln
08 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications wants to invest RON 8.78 billion, or EUR 1.8 bln (including VAT) for the modernization of the Caransebes - Timisoara - Arad railway.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The ministry has drafted a decision for approving the technical-economic indicators of this investment objective, which has been declared a public utility work of national interest, News.ro reported.

The railway's length is 162 km. The modernization will consist of doubling the line (except for a portion that is already doubled) and increasing the maximum speed to 120 km/h for freight trains and 160 km/h for passenger trains.

The duration of this investment is three years.

The financing should come from non-reimbursable external funds (EU funds), from the national budget through the Transport Ministry, and from the National Railway Company CFR's revenues.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 08:20
Business
Romania to modernise Arad-Timisoara-Caransebes railway for EUR 1.8 bln
08 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications wants to invest RON 8.78 billion, or EUR 1.8 bln (including VAT) for the modernization of the Caransebes - Timisoara - Arad railway.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The ministry has drafted a decision for approving the technical-economic indicators of this investment objective, which has been declared a public utility work of national interest, News.ro reported.

The railway's length is 162 km. The modernization will consist of doubling the line (except for a portion that is already doubled) and increasing the maximum speed to 120 km/h for freight trains and 160 km/h for passenger trains.

The duration of this investment is three years.

The financing should come from non-reimbursable external funds (EU funds), from the national budget through the Transport Ministry, and from the National Railway Company CFR's revenues.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content