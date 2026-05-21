BVB-listed FMCG distributor Aquila expands operations in Eastern Romania with Bacău center

Aquila (BVB: AQ), a major player in the Romanian market for integrated distribution and logistics services for fast-moving consumer goods, or FMCG, has inaugurated its new logistics center in Bacău, a strategic project in which the company invested over EUR 1.2 million.

The new logistics infrastructure integrated the relocated operations into a modern facility with expanded capacity and optimized features designed to improve operational flows and accelerate distribution, according to the company press release.

“The facility is designed to handle multiple temperature categories, both for ambient and frozen products. Aquila already operates distribution centers in Iași, Suceava, and Chișinău, Republic of Moldova, as well as at Romtec-Europa in Iași, where JetXpert products are manufactured, Aquila’s domestic brand in the automotive maintenance and car care category,” said Răzvan Bagherea, Organization and Human Resources Director.

The new logistics center is also strategically located in the southern area of Bacău, within ELI Park, with quick access to the main national and international transport routes, especially to the new road infrastructure currently under continuous development.

The center has a total area of approximately 9,000 sqm, including warehouse and office spaces, and a total capacity of around 7,400 pallets. It is operated under a long-term commitment. The infrastructure is designed to support multiple temperature categories for both ambient and frozen products and integrates modern facilities dedicated to optimizing logistics flows. The location is equipped with 15 truck docks featuring hydraulic ramps, drive-in access, and advanced temperature-control systems tailored to the specific requirements of each product category.

Operations are digitalized through the WMS D365 system, including projects dedicated to the modern retail segment. The infrastructure also includes modern equipment powered by Li-ion batteries, a 250 kW generator, a fire detection system, and facilities dedicated to employees.

In line with the group’s sustainability objectives, the building holds a Class B energy certification, uses LED lighting for both indoor and outdoor areas, and utilizes CO2 as a cooling agent for the frozen products area. In addition, the installation of photovoltaic panels is planned for 2028.

Within its logistics business line, Aquila provides customized services through warehousing, repackaging, and domestic transportation operations for food and non-food products across multiple temperature categories, ambient, refrigerated, and frozen, complementing its fast-moving consumer goods distribution activities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)