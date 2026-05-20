Romanian Post to launch new EUR 10 mln logistics hub

The Romanian Post will inaugurate next week a regional logistics and courier hub in Bucharest, located on Calea Giulești 6-8, a project in which it has invested RON 50 million (nearly EUR 10 million), according to Profit.ro.

The project is part of a large investment program carried out by the national postal operator, which exceeds RON 150 million and aims to modernize all of the company's regional logistics and courier hubs, as well as equip them with state-of-the-art technological equipment.

Currently, the Romanian Post operates seven regional hubs in Bucharest, Craiova, Iași, Brașov, Galați, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara.

In 2024, the company invested over RON 150 million in modern sorting equipment, including the installation of the first automatic sorting belt in the last five decades, in Cluj-Napoca.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Posta Romana)