Bucharest events: Films by João César Monteiro, Jonas Meka at Apollo111 Cinema

Apollo111 Cinema and the publication Films in Frame are launching the program Small Excesses, a film series curated by critic Victor Morozov.

The series debuts in April with the cycle Filmed Theatre, Saved Cinema, bringing together works by auteurs such as João César Monteiro, Hans-Jürgen Syberberg, and Jonas Mekas.

On April 9, it will screen João César Monteiro’s Silvestre (1981), a “playful reinterpretation of the European fairy tale, filtered through the unmistakable style of one of the most radical auteurs of Portuguese cinema.”

In May, the historical drama Ludwig – Requiem for a Virgin King, directed by Hans-Jürgen Syberberg, will be screened. The production is described as “a visionary and highly stylized portrait of the Bavarian king Ludwig II, transformed by Syberberg into a mythical figure situated at the boundary between history and legend.”

The third title in the program is Jonas Mekas’s The Brig, a “radical cinematic experiment inspired by the play of the same name produced by the New York–based Living Theatre company, which reconstructs, with brutal intensity, life inside an American military prison.”

Apollo111 Cinema, located inside Universul Palace, runs programs dedicated to auteur cinema, covering independent films, restored classics, and relevant contemporary titles.

Films in Frame is a publication at the intersection of cinema and visual culture. It consistently collaborates with some of the most important film critics and journalists on the local scene.

(Photo: Apollo111)

simona@romania-insider.com