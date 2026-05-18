Anytime Romania launches its first brand campaign in Romania, signed by Oxygen

News from Companies

Anytime Romania, the digital insurance brand of Interamerican, makes its first brand statement in Romania with a campaign built around a promise simple enough to be the whole story: a car insurance quote in one minute, delivered exactly as described. Developed by Oxygen and titled "The Car Wash", the campaign is one of the few in the category bold enough to put the product front and center and let it speak for itself.

Set inside a car wash, the TVC follows a couple's playful conversation in which unspoken thoughts appear onscreen as visual disclaimers – the kind of light, relatable asides everyone recognizes from daily life. The creative device builds toward a single, clear conclusion: with Anytime, what you see is what you get. With Dani Oțil and Gabriela Prisăcariu in the lead roles, the campaign blends humor with cultural authenticity, making the message work as entertainment before anything else.

„We didn’t want to launch with abstract promises or emotional exaggeration. The brief was simple: if the product is genuinely useful, make that the story. A one-minute car insurance quote is specific, demonstrable, and relevant enough to carry an entire campaign. Oxygen understood that instinct immediately and built a creative platform that stayed true to it from beginning to end.” – Ioana Comaniciu, Head of Marketing, Anytime Romania

„Anytime is the kind of brand that prefers to do things rather than just talk about them. So its launch in Romania didn’t come with promises and theory, but with proof: a one-minute insurance quote, no fine print, no surprises. And somehow, we ended up making a campaign full of disclaimers.* With everything that implies, it’s actually very funny”. – Alin Mărghidanu, Group Creative Director, Oxygen

The campaign runs across a fully integrated communication mix, including TV, cinema, radio, digital out-of-home (DOOH), out-of-home (OOH), a one-day DOOH roadblock in Bucharest – with Anytime’s film taking over the city’s digital screens for a full 24 hours – as well as social media and a dedicated digital campaign.



👉 Watch the campaign here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfC_omzxu_c



OXYGEN team: Cosmin Baba – Creative Director, Agatha Müler – Group Creative Director, Alin Mărghidanu – Group Creative Director, Vlad Tătaru – Senior Copywriter, Dorin Bonta – Senior Art Director, Elis Iaia – Strategy Director, Bianca Gurzu – Senior Account Manager, Luiza Cernica – Social Media Director, Jennifer Bonanno – Senior Social Media Manager, Irina Claudia Marin – Social Media Coordinator, Gerhald Ernst – PR Director, Alice Lupan – Senior PR Manager, Ioan Dornescu – PR Coordinator, Cristian Costache – Senior Partner Oxygen Media, Cristina Țigău – Media Manager, Daniela Apostol – Trafic Manager.



Anytime Romania team: Ioana Comaniciu – Head of Marketing, Sabin Dumitrache – Performance Marketing Manager



*This is a press release.