Bucharest museum of natural history adds audio guide in Ukrainian

Bucharest’s Grigore Antipa Museum of Natural History is now offering an audio guide in Ukrainian.

The guide, made in a partnership with Ukraine’s Embassy to Romania, adds to the museum’s existing ones in Romanian, English, and Turkish. The project is part of an initiative started by Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, and rolled out in museums around the world.

Visitors from the neighboring country are the second-largest group among the institution’s public, the museum’s director, Luis Ovidiu Popa, said, quoted by Agerpres.

“What used to be a cultural diplomacy initiative has become one of great practical use because all the Ukrainian citizens who are in Romania for such sad reasons now have a chance to understand our museum in their native language,” he said.

More than 100 museums and cultural institutions worldwide currently offer audio guides in Ukrainian, according to Ihor Prokopciuk, the country’s ambassador to Bucharest.

The audio guide can be downloaded on a phone by scanning a QR code available at the museum entrance.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com