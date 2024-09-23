Antibiotice Iași and Premier Energy included in Bucharest Stock Exchange main index

The BET index, the main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), included on Monday, September 23, two new companies, namely Antibiotice Iași (ATB) and Premier Energy (PE).

Antibiotice is Romania’s leading producer of generic medicines and has been present on the capital market for over 27 years, being active for over 70 years. Its development has been closely tied to its listing on the BVB, as it was one of the first companies to be listed.

On the other hand, Premier Energy, a supplier and distributor of natural gas, as well as a producer, supplier, and distributor of electricity, was listed in May of this year, following the largest IPO conducted by an entrepreneurial company in the last five years.

“The inclusion of Antibiotice in the BET index is an important milestone, and we are proud to be part of the benchmark of the top 20 most performant companies on the Romanian capital market. The significant increase in revenues, the record profit we achieved in 2023, our consolidated business partnerships in over 70 countries worldwide, alongside robust investments funded both from our own sources and from non-reimbursable funds, are important indicators that show our business plan, ‘The Future Together,’ has placed us on a sustainable growth trajectory,” stated Ioan Nani, CEO of Antibiotice.

The company representative also said that in the past year the value of ATB shares registered a record increase, nearly tripling.

“We are honored by the inclusion of Premier Energy Group in the BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, demonstrating that our decision to list on the BVB was strategic, driven by the strong and positive long-term growth prospects of the energy sector and the Romanian economy,” stated Jose Garza, CEO of Premier Energy Group.

With their inclusion in the BET index, both companies are also included in the gross and net total return variants, namely the BET-TR and BET-TRN indices. They are also included in several other indices on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"The performance of Antibiotice and Premier Energy has contributed to increasing interest from both local and international investors, demonstrating that the success of listed companies attracts new investors and stimulates the development of the capital market,” said Radu Hanga, President of BVB.

At the moment, the 20 companies that are part of the BET, BET-TR, and BET-TRN indices are: Antibiotice (ATB), Aquila Part Prod Com (AQ), Banca Transilvania (TLV), BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), DIGI Communications (DIGI), Electrica (EL), Fondul Proprietatea (FP), Hidroelectrica (H2O), MedLife (M), OMV Petrom (SNP), Nuclearelectrica (SNN), One United Properties (ONE), Premier Energy (PE), Purcari Wineries (WINE), Romgaz (SNG), Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), TeraPlast (TRP), Transgaz (TGN), Transelectrica (TEL), and Transport Trade Services (TTS).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)