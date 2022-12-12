Antibiotice Iași unveils Europe’s most modern factory of topical medications

Antibiotice Iași, Romania’s most important producer of generic drugs, celebrated its 67th year of activity with the inauguration of the most modern factory of solid and semi-solid topical pharmaceutical products in Europe.

The drugs made at the new factory are meant to serve for in-hospital medication and OTC purchases.

With the new EUR 20 mln investment, Antibiotice Iași aims to consolidate its position as a national leader in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products with topical application.

Some 56 new products for topical, local application will be manufactured at the new location in four flows, according to Ziarul de Iasi.

(Photo source: Facebook/Antibiotice Iasi)