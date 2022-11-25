Stada begins work at EUR 50 mln drug factory in central Romania

Stada Romania has started the construction of the medicine factory in Turda, Cluj county, a EUR 50 mln investment project announced at the beginning of this year. It is the first investment in a medicine production facility started by an international player in the last 30 years.

"We chose Turda because it is a town located in the heart of a key region for the Stada Group. It is close to our warehouse in Timisoara, close to the production units in Serbia, as well as our testing laboratory that serves the entire Stada group globally," said Mihai Fugarevici, general director of Stada Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The factory is located in the Aries Industrial Park, and part of the investment is supported by a EUR 21 mln grant extended by the Romanian Government.

The new production and packaging unit will initially include nine state-of-the-art technological lines for solid dose products (capsules and tablets), with a capacity of 120 million boxes of pharmaceutical products per year. The total area of the unit is approximately 30,000 square meters, allowing a rapid expansion of the production lines up to 12.

The entire area of ​​the land is 100,000 square meters and also allows for the further development of production facilities through the construction of new buildings, depending on market demand and in relation to the company's continuous development needs.

(Photo source: Stada.ro)