American director Anthony C. Ferrante shoots new horror in Romania

American film director and producer Anthony C. Ferrante will begin shooting his new horror film, Fells Point, in Romania this February, Filmneweurope.com reported.

The film is a sequel to the director’s TV movie hit Sharknado. It stars Ian Zering, Tara Reid, Casandra Scerbo and Vivica Fox.

The production will be filmed at Castel Film Studios and in Vălenii de Munte, a town in Prahova county. Parts of the film will also be shot in the US.

The crew of the production includes Romanian cinematographer Pătru Păunescu and art director Dan Vraciu.

