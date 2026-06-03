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Romanian Silvia Popescu promoted to Chief Commercial Officer at fashion brand Paul & Shark

04 June 2026

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A Romanian woman, Silvia Popescu, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer within the renowned premium fashion brand Paul & Shark, obtaining one of the highest executive positions in the global luxury fashion industry.

With two decades of international leadership experience in the global luxury fashion industry, covering retail, wholesale, franchise, travel retail, and digital channels, Silvia Popescu joined the Italian company a year ago as Commercial Director.

Through her new role as Chief Commercial Officer, she occupies the second most important position within the company, after the CEO.

Before joining Paul & Shark, Popescu served as Global Sales Omnichannel Director at Wolford, reporting directly to the CEO and holding full P&L responsibility for the brand’s global commercial network. In this role, she coordinated the company’s global sales strategy across all channels, expanded its international presence, and developed its digital and omnichannel capabilities.

Previously, Silvia Popescu held the position of Head of Global Franchise, Wholesale and Travel Retail at Bally, where she contributed to defining the company’s global distribution strategy and commercial development in international markets.

Earlier in her career, she was EMEA Manager at Jil Sander, where she coordinated commercial strategy and partnerships with a network of department stores and franchise operators. She also held progressively senior commercial roles at La Perla, gaining extensive experience in luxury product distribution, and at the beginning of her career, she was Marketing Manager at Hyundai.

Born in Romania and based in Milan, Silvia Popescu holds a master’s degree in International Development and Economics from the University of Pitești. She speaks five languages fluently: Italian, Romanian, English, Spanish, and Russian.

Paul & Shark is an Italian premium fashion brand founded in the 1970s, known for its collections inspired by the nautical and yachting world. The company combines Italian design with high-quality technical materials and specializes in casual luxury apparel, including jackets, sweaters, polo shirts, and accessories, recognized for their quality, functionality, and sporty-elegant style.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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People

Romanian Silvia Popescu promoted to Chief Commercial Officer at fashion brand Paul & Shark

04 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian woman, Silvia Popescu, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer within the renowned premium fashion brand Paul & Shark, obtaining one of the highest executive positions in the global luxury fashion industry.

With two decades of international leadership experience in the global luxury fashion industry, covering retail, wholesale, franchise, travel retail, and digital channels, Silvia Popescu joined the Italian company a year ago as Commercial Director.

Through her new role as Chief Commercial Officer, she occupies the second most important position within the company, after the CEO.

Before joining Paul & Shark, Popescu served as Global Sales Omnichannel Director at Wolford, reporting directly to the CEO and holding full P&L responsibility for the brand’s global commercial network. In this role, she coordinated the company’s global sales strategy across all channels, expanded its international presence, and developed its digital and omnichannel capabilities.

Previously, Silvia Popescu held the position of Head of Global Franchise, Wholesale and Travel Retail at Bally, where she contributed to defining the company’s global distribution strategy and commercial development in international markets.

Earlier in her career, she was EMEA Manager at Jil Sander, where she coordinated commercial strategy and partnerships with a network of department stores and franchise operators. She also held progressively senior commercial roles at La Perla, gaining extensive experience in luxury product distribution, and at the beginning of her career, she was Marketing Manager at Hyundai.

Born in Romania and based in Milan, Silvia Popescu holds a master’s degree in International Development and Economics from the University of Pitești. She speaks five languages fluently: Italian, Romanian, English, Spanish, and Russian.

Paul & Shark is an Italian premium fashion brand founded in the 1970s, known for its collections inspired by the nautical and yachting world. The company combines Italian design with high-quality technical materials and specializes in casual luxury apparel, including jackets, sweaters, polo shirts, and accessories, recognized for their quality, functionality, and sporty-elegant style.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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