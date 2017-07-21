American actor James Brolin shoots new film in Romania

American actor James Brolin, who has won two Golden Globes and an Emmy during his career, is in Romania these days to shoot the feature film Family Royal, according to Bogdan Moncea, director of marketing at Castle Film studios, quoted by local News.ro.

The new movie is produced by Hallmark and directed by James Brolin himself.

The filming started over a week ago and will end on July 29, reports local Europafm.ro. At first, the film was shot at the Castle Film studios, but the filming has now moved to the Cantacuzino Palace in Busteni mountain resort.

Family Royal tells the story of a Texan who inherits a castle in Romania, but who does not want to give up his life on the farm.

Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal film to shoot in Romania, expat extras wanted

10 famous actors who share Romanian origins

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: IMDB)