Harvey Keitel, Liam McIntyre film romantic drama in Romania

The romantic drama See You Soon, starring actors Harvey Keitel, Liam McIntyre, and Jenia Tanaeva, is partly shot in Romania, the producers announced. Greece and Russia are the other locations where filming takes place.

The film is the feature directorial debut of David Mahmoudieh, an award-winning director of commercials, music videos, and TV productions.

The script was co-written by Jenia Tanaeva and Mike Cestari, with revisions by Joe Ballarini.

See You Soon follows a U.S. soccer star who, during the recovery after a career-threatening injury, meets and falls in love with a single mother.

Downton Abbey star Poppy Drayton, Oleg Taktarov, retired Spanish soccer star Carles Puyol, and Larissa Malevannaya are also part of the cast.

The European production on location is handled by Alien Film Entertainment’s Gabi Ilioiu and Iuliana Tarnovetchi.

Harvey Keitel was in Romania at the beginning of July to visit his mother’s birthplace in Maramures, Northern Romania.

