Watchdog slaps EUR 1.36 mln fines on 11 energy suppliers in Romania

Romania’s energy market regulator ANRE issued fines totaling RON 6.6 million (EUR 1.36 mln) for 11 energy (natural gas and electricity) suppliers and producers.

ANRE has thus sanctioned the companies’ behavior in the wholesale market.

The investigation on the wholesale energy market was initiated in 2018 and covered 33 companies. ANRE has completed its investigation for 17 of the targeted companies, of which 14 operate on the electricity market and 3 on the natural gas market. The probes continue for the remaining 16 companies, News.ro reported.

The deeds incriminated by ANRE relate to either carrying deals to distort the market (A-B-A deals) or not informing in time the system operators about the temporary suspension of activity - with a negative impact on the energy system balancing.

The companies involved in A-B-A deals were fined RON 3 mln, while those failing to inform about their operations will have to pay 3.6 mln.

Under the new regulations enforced as of September 25, ANRE can fine wholesale energy market operators with 5-10% of their yearly turnover.

