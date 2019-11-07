Film festival in the Danube Delta screens Romanian movie in 2019 Cannes competition

Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu’s lastest film La Gomera, which was selected this year in the main competition of the Cannes film festival, will be screened at the Anonimul International Independent Film Festival.

The festival takes place between August 5 and August 11 in Sfântu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta.

Several other Romanian films will be screened, including Marius Olteanu’s Monsters, shown this year in the Berlinale’s Forum section, Pavel Bartoș’s Romanian Tradition, and Valeriu Andriuță’s Salix Caprea.

La Gomera will be screened on August 6, ahead of the launch in local cinemas, scheduled for September. Lead actor Vlad Ivanov and a part of the film’s team will attend the screening.

Monsters will also be shown ahead of its local premiere date, set for this fall. Marius Olteanu’s debut film is also part of the Anonimul competition and won the public's choice award of Tagesspiegel at the Berlinale and the Romanian Film Days Debut Award at this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF).

Access to the screenings in the festival is free. The program is updated here.

(Photo: La Gomera Facebook Page)

[email protected]