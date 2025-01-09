ANIS: fewer new contracts, layoffs, fiscal instability for Romania's IT industry in 2024

For the Romanian IT companies, an important sector in the local economy, 2024 meant fewer new contracts, a much longer time needed to attract new business, increased labor costs amid legislative changes, and an unfavorable global context, according to a report filed at the end of last year by the management of the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS) for Economedia.ro.

It was a year of layoffs, and in terms of volume of activity, the quarterly industry reports show that Romanian IT has stagnated in the last two quarters.

At the same time, the sector remains an important net exporter.

The impact of the fiscal amendments was mainly on labor costs, which increased by approximately 5-10%,

Besides fiscal instability, another major challenge came against the backdrop of the unfavorable global context, according to Corina Vasile, executive director of ANIS.

(Photo source: Sarinya Pinngam/Dreamstime.com)