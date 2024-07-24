Events

Animest: Bucharest animation festival invites the public to rediscover the city

24 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Animest, the international animation festival, aims to encourage its audience to rediscover the city and “reconnect to its vibration and rhythm.”

The festival is scheduled to take place in Bucharest between October 4 and October 13.

Street Spirit (Fade Out), Urban Discipline, Overpass Graffiti, There Goes the Neighborhood, and Street Fighting Man are the five themed short sections in this year’s edition. They have been curated by festival director Mihai Mitrică alongside French journalist and film historian Alexis Hunot, who is a guest of the festival this year as well.

“It is a dense edition, with many screenings and guests from all over the world. We have focused the selection on the city and the community, with all the advantages, subtleties, joys, and shortcomings it entails, and the film selection tries to reflect a bit of all so that every member of the audience can discover something that represents them or provokes them, visually or narratively. The special night events and the concerts will also be part of the program,” Mitrică explained.

“In the themed section, we wanted to show how animation describes living in an urban context. From Canada to Taiwan, Columbia or Ukraine, we go around the world and notice the differences and similarities in urban life as they are showcased in animation films,” Alexis Hunot said.

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Events

Animest: Bucharest animation festival invites the public to rediscover the city

24 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Animest, the international animation festival, aims to encourage its audience to rediscover the city and “reconnect to its vibration and rhythm.”

The festival is scheduled to take place in Bucharest between October 4 and October 13.

Street Spirit (Fade Out), Urban Discipline, Overpass Graffiti, There Goes the Neighborhood, and Street Fighting Man are the five themed short sections in this year’s edition. They have been curated by festival director Mihai Mitrică alongside French journalist and film historian Alexis Hunot, who is a guest of the festival this year as well.

“It is a dense edition, with many screenings and guests from all over the world. We have focused the selection on the city and the community, with all the advantages, subtleties, joys, and shortcomings it entails, and the film selection tries to reflect a bit of all so that every member of the audience can discover something that represents them or provokes them, visually or narratively. The special night events and the concerts will also be part of the program,” Mitrică explained.

“In the themed section, we wanted to show how animation describes living in an urban context. From Canada to Taiwan, Columbia or Ukraine, we go around the world and notice the differences and similarities in urban life as they are showcased in animation films,” Alexis Hunot said.

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 July 2024
Events
The High IQ Society: Over 600 Mensa members come to Bucharest for annual gathering
24 July 2024
Society
Romanian children taken by British social services temporarily returned to their family
24 July 2024
Environment
President promulgates law increasing bear culling quota in Romania
24 July 2024
Culture
Romania's Corvin Castle to undergo new restoration phase with EUR 6.5 mln funding
24 July 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches new index for energy, utility and financial stocks
24 July 2024
Energy
US group Sage Geosystems will help ELCEN explore geothermal heating for Bucharest
23 July 2024
Politics
Only 6.5% of mayors in Romania are women, analysis shows
23 July 2024
Culture
Romanian Bogdan Mureșanu’s feature debut joins Venice Film Festival competition lineup