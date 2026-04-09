AnimaWings launches flights connecting two Romanian cities to Athens

Romanian airline AnimaWings has launched direct flights connecting Timișoara and Cluj, in the western part of the country, to Athens.

At the same time, additional direct flights from Cluj to Greece will be launched in June for the summer season. The Cluj–Thessaloniki route will start on June 2, with two direct flights per week, followed by Cluj–Zakynthos on June 5, with one weekly flight.

The first flights on the Timișoara–Athens and Cluj-Napoca–Athens routes took place on April 5.

Both routes are operated twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays. The flight schedule provides easy access to Athens’ connection network, allowing passengers to continue their journey to destinations across Greece, including the Aegean islands, on the same day, the airline said.

The flights are operated with Airbus A220-300 aircraft, in a 148-seat all-economy configuration, recently added to the AnimaWings fleet. These were allocated to the Timișoara base starting in April 2026 and will be allocated to other regional bases across Romania in the coming seasons.

In addition to destinations such as Paris (CDG), Stockholm (Arlanda), and Istanbul (IST), the Romanian airline has recently launched direct flights from Bucharest to London Gatwick (from March 22), Geneva (from March 30), Milan Malpensa (from May 11), and Munich (from April 2). The AnimaWings network now totals 56 destinations.

AnimaWings is a 100% Romanian airline, established in 2020 and part of the Memento Group, alongside the tour operator Christian Tour. Starting in April, AnimaWings operates a fleet of eight modern Airbus aircraft, including four Airbus A220 aircraft delivered directly from the factory over the past six months. The company’s expansion plan targets a total of 18 aircraft by the end of 2027.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com