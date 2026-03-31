AnimaWings launches route linking Bucharest to Geneva

Romanian airline AnimaWings introduced a direct Bucharest–Geneva route on March 30, set to operate three flights per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

In addition to destinations such as Paris (CDG), Stockholm (Arlanda), and Istanbul (IST), the Romanian airline plans to launch in the coming months direct flights from Bucharest to Munich (from April 2), and Milan Malpensa (from May 11), as well as from Timișoara and Cluj to Athens (starting April 5).

“Geneva is a strategic destination, both due to its role as an international hub for diplomatic and financial institutions, to the Romanian community in the French-speaking region of Switzerland, as well as the premium tourism segment. By launching this route, we are ensuring Romania’s connectivity with one of the world’s most important centers when it comes to international organizations, including UN agencies, as well as for the financial sector and high-end tourism,” Marius Pandel, CEO of AnimaWings, said.

AnimaWings was established in 2020 and is part of the Memento Group, alongside the tour operator Christian Tour. Starting in April, the airline will operate a fleet of eight modern Airbus aircraft, including four Airbus A220 planes delivered directly from the factory in the past six months. The company’s expansion plan targets a total fleet of 18 aircraft by the end of 2027.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com