Anglican Church in Bucharest gets mini meadow for pollinators, bee hotels

The Anglican Church in Bucharest will have next spring a pollinator patch in its courtyard as part of a project carried out with the non-profit Văcăreşti Nature Park Association.

The project, where work has already started, is part of the collaboration the church (Church of the Resurrection, Bucharest) has with the association. With the support of the NGO, the church has put up songbird houses and bat refuges, bug hotels, and bee bricks.

Now, the church's courtyard will host a small meadow dedicated to pollinators, meant as an example of how "small interventions" benefit the ecosystem.

An area of approximately ten sqm has been sown with seeds from meadows in Transylvania, and more birdhouses will be set up, as well as information panels explaining the importance of such projects.

The bee hotels are meant for solitary bees, which are not aggressive, but are the ones that pollinate the flowers, not only in the churchyard, but also in parks and other venues, biologist Vlad Cioflec explained for Agerpres. The meadow shows "another way of managing the land. It doesn't have to be just lawn everywhere; it doesn't have to be all chemical-laden. At the same time, no space is too small to contribute to conservation efforts," he told Agerpres.

Văcăreşti Nature Park Association, known for its work to establish Bucharest's Văcărești Nature Park, the first urban nature park in the country, has also set up an experimental meadow on the banks of Dâmbovița, close to the Văcărești Park.

The non-profit is also working to give the city additional protected nature areas - Pajiștea Petricani (Petricani Meadow), Bălțile de la Dobroiești și Valea Saulei (Dobroiesti and Valea Saulei ponds, part of the network of lakes on the Colentina river), Lunca Dâmboviței (the "delta" of Dâmbovița at the entrance to Morii Lake) and Băneasa Forest.

(Photo: works already carried out - from Church of the Resurrection, Bucharest Facebook Page)

