Build a website in seconds: An interview with Romanian Andrei-Fredy Crăciun, co-founder of Loopple AI

Creating a website can often feel like a challenging task, especially for those without programming or design experience. To meet the needs of a growing market, Andrei-Fredy Crăciun created Loopple AI, a platform that allows users to build fully functional websites in less than a minute with the help of artificial intelligence – no technical skills required. We spoke with the young Romanian entrepreneur to discover how this works and the key factors behind the startup's rapid success.

With a passion for technology and a sharp entrepreneurial mindset, Andrei-Fredy Crăciun, 22, has always been driven by innovation. Entering the workforce at a young age, he later went on to build successful tech startups. His latest venture, Loopple AI, has already attracted over 10,000 users within just two months, including professionals from global giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Kia.

Loopple AI, co-founded with Rareș Toma, is an AI-powered tool that enables users to create fully functional websites in roughly 30 seconds – all without any need for programming or design experience. As Andrei-Fredy himself puts it, the tool is so simple that "even my grandfather, who belongs to a generation with little to no exposure to technology or the internet, could understand it."

In the interview below, Andrei-Fredy Crăciun shares his entrepreneurial journey, the inspiration behind Loopple AI, the key factors that fueled its rapid success, and his vision for the future of the platform – including an AI Agent and AI Assistants that will make website creation even simpler.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your entrepreneurial journey.

The story begins in Olt county, more precisely in the town of Corabia, where I was born 22 years ago. I pursued my studies in Bucharest, focusing on Mathematics and Computer Science, and I still live in this city.

I entered the labor market around the age of 11, starting by creating various logos and advertising brochures for international clients through freelancing. At 15, I was recruited by a Bucharest-based company specializing in web design solutions on the WordPress platform, and I started my first company at 17. Later, just one month after turning 18, I established my own firm.

In recent years, my focus has been on Simmmple and Horizon UI, companies developing AI-driven design and programming tools for designers and developers. These projects have had a significant global impact, reaching over 400,000 programmers, designers, and companies.

Currently, my attention has shifted to the project we will discuss today - Loopple AI, a tool using artificial intelligence to help people create their own websites in less than 30 seconds without requiring any programming or design experience.

How did you come up with the idea of creating Loopple AI? What inspired or motivated you to develop a product that helps users build websites 'in just a few seconds'?

The core idea behind the project was to create a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that could be used by almost anyone, regardless of their level of experience. We wanted it to be accessible without requiring expertise in areas like Google search engine optimization, programming, or design.

A humorous example I often like to share when presenting the project is that the entire website creation and generation experience was designed to be so simple that even my grandfather, who belongs to a generation with little to no exposure to technology or the internet, could understand it. Similarly, even a 7-year-old who knows how to use a tablet could easily grasp the process (though, of course, a child wouldn't need a website). The goal was to make it intuitive and accessible for everyone.

When was Loopple AI launched, and how much was the investment? How did you cover the costs?

The project was started by my partner Rareș Toma and me, and it has been about 2 months since the initial launch. So far, we've managed to surpass 10,000 users who have used Loopple AI to generate at least one fully functional website.

Currently, the project is entirely self-funded by both me and my partner, with our own capital. The costs are relatively low at the moment, covering only servers and accounting. The fortunate part is that both of us bring a vast portfolio of experience to the table, especially since we both come from an entrepreneurial background.

At the moment, we don't have any external investment, but we are open to discussions in this regard.

Please explain briefly how Loopple AI works.

Loopple AI offers a simple user experience when it comes to interacting with the platform. As I mentioned earlier, no prior experience in programming or design is required.

The Loopple AI solution allows users to build a fully functional website in about 30-40 seconds. The user has two main options: they can either describe how they want the website to look using the "Text to website" option or provide details about their company and industry using the "Business details to website" option. Then, they can select both the color palette and the website's language.

What would you say are the key factors that contributed to attracting 10,000+ users in such a short time?

The key factors that contributed to attracting over 10,000 users in such a short time include the simplicity and accessibility offered by our platform, addressing a real need for users who lack technical knowledge in programming or design, and the rapid implementation through the generation of functional websites in less than 30-40 seconds with the help of artificial intelligence. Another important factor is the growing interest in AI and its impact on all industries.

How did you manage to attract professionals from major companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Kia to use Loopple AI?

Professionals from companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Kia were attracted to the simplicity and efficiency of Loopple AI, which allows them to achieve high execution speed for their internal projects.

The credibility of the founders, supported by their previous experience with global products, helped build trust in the platform. Additionally, strategic promotion in relevant communities and demonstrating the practical applicability of the product contributed to its validation.

The focus on delivering fast and functional solutions resonated with the needs of these professionals, facilitating the rapid adoption of the platform.

How does Loopple AI differ from other platforms or solutions that help users create websites; what do AI and the technology used in your platform bring to the table? And what are the goals for the next few years regarding the development of Loopple AI?

Compared to our competitors, we aim to reduce the user's interaction with the interface as much as possible, meaning we want changes to be made through simple conversations with an AI Agent, allowing users to modify entire sections with content in real-time (for example, asking the assistant to adjust the "About Us" page to make it look more corporate or add more humorous descriptive texts). And the list of examples continues.

In the same direction, our plan for the next months/years is to provide users with a broader set of AI Assistants to help them with different suggestions for improving their website content, such as texts for better Google search rankings, color suggestions that could increase conversion rates through color psychology, and so on.

All actions in this regard will be done through an internal chat in the interface, as well as through apps like WhatsApp or Messenger.

In the future, we hope to offer users the option to generate an entire website from one or more PDF, Docs files, etc.

Our goal is for Loopple AI to become a daily tool for your business and the primary tool you can rely on when it comes to website creation. In the medium and long term, the idea at the core remains the same: we will strive to provide our users with the latest technology updates, multiple integrations with other tools, and improvements in interaction with our platform.

Regarding numbers, the market is estimated at USD 3 billion, and it's expected to reach USD 33 billion by 2034. Currently, about 120 million small businesses globally still don't have a website, representing around 30% of the total 400 million small businesses. So, if we capture just 0.1% of the small business market, with an average annual subscription of USD 100, that would amount to around USD 12 million per year.

What advice do you have for young Romanian entrepreneurs who want to develop startups in the tech field? What lessons have you learned from your own experience?

For young Romanian entrepreneurs, the most important thing is to identify a real problem and create a simple, useful solution. Start as early as possible, invest in continuous learning, and build a team that complements your skills. Test your ideas quickly, listen to user feedback, and constantly adjust your product.

The lessons learned include the importance of trusting your own abilities, using resources effectively, and turning mistakes into growth opportunities. With perseverance and strategy, you can create a successful startup, even at a global level.

*the original interview was in Romanian

Irina Marica, irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: courtesy of Andrei-Fredy Crăciun)