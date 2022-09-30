Andreea Mihai joins Hagag Development Europe as CEO

Andreea Mihai has joined real estate developer Hagag Development Europe as Chief Executive Officer.

In her new role, she is in charge of the company's operations in Romania, coordinating the development activity, drafting and overseeing the implementation of the short, medium, and long-term business plan, and growing the existing business segments.

Mihai previously served as marketing director of Carrefour Romania. She also worked as a marketing and e-commerce leader with the DIY retailer Leroy Merlin.

She joins the real estate developer "in the context of the accelerated strategic investments of the company, both in Bucharest and across other cities in the country," the company said.

"The decision to have Andreea Mihai on our team came at a time when the company finds itself in a continuous phase of growth and development. Her extensive experience in executive management complements our vision and the ambitious plans we have for Romania," Yitzhak Hagag, co-founder and shareholder of Hagag Development Europe, said.

Having more than 20 years of experience in executive management, Andreea Mihai graduated from the Romanian-French Executive MBA program, a partnership between the National Institute of Economic Development - ASE and CNAM Paris. She holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest (ASE), an academic degree issued by the Faculty of Economics and Social Administration within the University of Bordeaux Montesquieu IV (France), and is licensed in Business Management with Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest (ASE).

"I am honored to join a company with such exceptional results, which develops unique projects in Romania and whose business model is a reference for the real estate market, as well as for the sustainable development of urban ecosystems. Moreover, I am delighted to see that I share a common vision with the entire team of Hagag Development Europe, and this is something that gives me the trust that together we can develop new outstanding projects that will meet even the most demanding requirements, all while accelerating the company's growth rate across all business segments," Mihai said.

Hagag Development Europe is a real estate investor-developer specialized in residential, commercial and hotel projects in Romania, publicly traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. Among its projects are Știrbei Palace, on Bucharest's Calea Victoriei, the residential projects H Primaverii 1 and H Pipera Lake in Bucharest, and office building on Bucharest's Tudor Arghezi St., and Susai Hotel in Predeal.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

