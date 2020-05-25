Israeli developer Hagag goes ahead with residential project in Romania

Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe confirmed that it completed the structure of the first three buildings of the five included in the first phase of the H Pipera Lake residential project in Bucharest. Construction work on the next two buildings is underway.

The developer has already sold 60% of the apartments available in the first three blocks.

The first stage of the project will include five buildings and a total of 435 units. These include studios, 2- and 3-room apartments with garden or terrace, and penthouses with large terraces.

"H Pipera Lake will certainly bring added value to the area not only due to investments in infrastructure that will ensure access to the complex or privileged positioning but also by greening the surroundings and landscaping all the project's outdoor green spaces," said Adelina Veneticu, Head of Sales Hagag Development Europe.

Hagag Development Europe, controlled by Israeli developer Hagag, is involved in the acquisition, development, and renovation of buildings.

The group has invested more than EUR 200 mln in premium areas of Bucharest so far.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

