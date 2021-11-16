Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 13:30
Business

Hagag Development acquires hotel in Romanian mountain resort, plans upgrade to five-star property

16 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe acquired Susai Hotel, a property located in the mountain resort of Predeal, a well-known ski destination. 

The company is considering investments of about EUR 60 million for the renovation and modernization of the hotel, it said in a release.

Currently in the design phase, the future project will be known by the name of H Susai. It will be developed based on the requirements of the international concept BIO & SPA hotels, "which implies the integration of as many green elements as possible, supplying the complex with energy coming from renewable sources, certified organic restaurants supplied from organic sources," the developer said.

After an extensive transformation process, the property aims for a standard of at least five stars.

Once completed, H Susai will be managed by an international operator to be later selected by the developer.

"Hagag Development Europe is very well positioned on the real estate market in Bucharest, especially on the residential segment and growing on the office one. The diversification of the market segment on which we operate continues to be one of our company's key directions in terms of future development and growth. This new acquisition marks an important step in consolidating our operations in Romania and paves a path to new business opportunities. Our ambition is to keep adding assets that will allow us to successfully expand to the local hotel market," Yitzhak Hagag, co-founder and shareholder Hagag Development Europe, said. 

Hagag Development Europe is a real estate investor-developer specializing in residential, commercial and hotel projects in Romania. 

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 13:30
Business

Hagag Development acquires hotel in Romanian mountain resort, plans upgrade to five-star property

16 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe acquired Susai Hotel, a property located in the mountain resort of Predeal, a well-known ski destination. 

The company is considering investments of about EUR 60 million for the renovation and modernization of the hotel, it said in a release.

Currently in the design phase, the future project will be known by the name of H Susai. It will be developed based on the requirements of the international concept BIO & SPA hotels, "which implies the integration of as many green elements as possible, supplying the complex with energy coming from renewable sources, certified organic restaurants supplied from organic sources," the developer said.

After an extensive transformation process, the property aims for a standard of at least five stars.

Once completed, H Susai will be managed by an international operator to be later selected by the developer.

"Hagag Development Europe is very well positioned on the real estate market in Bucharest, especially on the residential segment and growing on the office one. The diversification of the market segment on which we operate continues to be one of our company's key directions in terms of future development and growth. This new acquisition marks an important step in consolidating our operations in Romania and paves a path to new business opportunities. Our ambition is to keep adding assets that will allow us to successfully expand to the local hotel market," Yitzhak Hagag, co-founder and shareholder Hagag Development Europe, said. 

Hagag Development Europe is a real estate investor-developer specializing in residential, commercial and hotel projects in Romania. 

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange