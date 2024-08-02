Western Romania: Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform at Oradea Arena

The Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform a concert on November 17, 2024, at Oradea Arena, in a special edition of the Sounds of Oradea festival

According to the organizers, the concert at Oradea Arena will feature an impressive list of songs, highlighting the artist's incredible range and emotional depth. The event is part of the project celebrating Andrea Bocelli's 30-year musical career.

"The fact that we managed to convince a world-class artist like Andrea Bocelli to perform in Oradea will significantly contribute to increasing the city's notoriety as a destination for events and cultural city breaks, therefore boosting local tourism," said Alexandru Chira, General Director of the Visit Oradea campaign, in a press release on Wednesday cited by G4Media.

The 5,000 tickets for the concert in Oradea went on sale online at iabilet.com starting Wednesday, July 31.

Andrea Bocelli, 65, was born near Pisa and is acclaimed for his blend of opera and pop. He went blind at age 12 after a football accident. He attended the university and studied law, but later decided to follow a musical career, obtaining world fame.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrea Bocelli on Facebook)