Events

Western Romania: Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform at Oradea Arena

02 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform a concert on November 17, 2024, at Oradea Arena, in a special edition of the Sounds of Oradea festival

According to the organizers, the concert at Oradea Arena will feature an impressive list of songs, highlighting the artist's incredible range and emotional depth. The event is part of the project celebrating Andrea Bocelli's 30-year musical career.

"The fact that we managed to convince a world-class artist like Andrea Bocelli to perform in Oradea will significantly contribute to increasing the city's notoriety as a destination for events and cultural city breaks, therefore boosting local tourism," said Alexandru Chira, General Director of the Visit Oradea campaign, in a press release on Wednesday cited by G4Media.

The 5,000 tickets for the concert in Oradea went on sale online at iabilet.com starting Wednesday, July 31. 

Andrea Bocelli, 65, was born near Pisa and is acclaimed for his blend of opera and pop. He went blind at age 12 after a football accident. He attended the university and studied law, but later decided to follow a musical career, obtaining world fame.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrea Bocelli on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Events

Western Romania: Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform at Oradea Arena

02 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform a concert on November 17, 2024, at Oradea Arena, in a special edition of the Sounds of Oradea festival

According to the organizers, the concert at Oradea Arena will feature an impressive list of songs, highlighting the artist's incredible range and emotional depth. The event is part of the project celebrating Andrea Bocelli's 30-year musical career.

"The fact that we managed to convince a world-class artist like Andrea Bocelli to perform in Oradea will significantly contribute to increasing the city's notoriety as a destination for events and cultural city breaks, therefore boosting local tourism," said Alexandru Chira, General Director of the Visit Oradea campaign, in a press release on Wednesday cited by G4Media.

The 5,000 tickets for the concert in Oradea went on sale online at iabilet.com starting Wednesday, July 31. 

Andrea Bocelli, 65, was born near Pisa and is acclaimed for his blend of opera and pop. He went blind at age 12 after a football accident. He attended the university and studied law, but later decided to follow a musical career, obtaining world fame.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrea Bocelli on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 August 2024
Sports
Paris 2024 Olympics: Silver for Romanian rowers in women's lightweight double sculls race
02 August 2024
Sports
Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian team wins silver in women's coxless pair race
01 August 2024
Sports
Paris Olympics: Romania secures gold in men's double sculls rowing, women’s pair gets silver
01 August 2024
Business
Sanador puts EUR 20 million into expanding hospital in Bucharest
01 August 2024
Business
Nokian Tyres gets EUR 150 million loan from EIB for zero-emissions plant in Romania
01 August 2024
Sports
Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins bronze in 100m freestyle race
31 July 2024
Society
Consumer Protection officials temporarily close restaurants, shops at Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport
31 July 2024
Sports
Paris 2024: Latest Team Romania results at the Olympic Games