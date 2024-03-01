New dates announced for Placido Domingo concerts in Romania

The organizers of the concerts of Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo in Romania, Mall4Art, and KIMARO Entertainment, announced the new dates for the concerts after their postponement.

Initially scheduled for February, the concerts will take place on November 4 (Bucharest) and November 7 (Cluj-Napoca).

"Unfortunately, due to an acute bronchitis that maestro Placido Domingo has been facing, his health condition did not allow him to fulfill his commitments for these dates. We understand the disappointment this news may cause and apologize for any inconvenience created! We aim to provide a memorable concert at the highest standards, but considering the artist's extremely busy schedule for this year and the lack of availability of the two halls, after numerous discussions and attempts, we managed to establish the new dates for the rescheduled concerts,” the organizers said.

The concert in Bucharest will take place at Sala Palatului, while the one in Cluj will be held at the BT Arena.

Tickets for the initial dates will remain valid for the new ones. If the new dates are not convenient, ticket holders can request a refund of the amounts paid.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Belish | Dreamstime.com)