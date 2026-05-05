Ancient warrior grave with gold and silver artifacts unearthed along Timișoara West Ring Road

Archaeologists have uncovered the skeleton of a warrior buried alongside his horse, along with gold, silver, and bronze artifacts, during excavations on the route of the future Timișoara West Ring Road, News.ro reported. The discovery sheds new light on early medieval burial practices in the region.

According to the Timișoara Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges (DRDP), the find consists of a funerary complex dating back to the 6th-7th centuries AD, attributed to Avar populations - mounted warriors who were active in Central and Eastern Europe during that period.

“The characteristics of the discovery - the burial of a rider together with his horse, as well as the presence of gold, silver, and bronze items - are specific to this type of archaeological context and indicate the social status of the deceased,” DRDP Timișoara said.

The archaeological research is being carried out by specialists from the Satu Mare County Museum, as part of mandatory investigations ahead of major infrastructure works.

The site lies along the planned route of the Timișoara West bypass, which will partially cross the administrative areas of Timișoara, Săcălaz, and Sânmihaiu Român. The new road project includes four road junctions and ten bridges and overpasses, including two major railway overpasses measuring 779 and 752 meters, as well as two additional structures of 455 and 451 meters, according to News.ro.

The contract for the project is valued at RON 1.41 billion (excluding VAT) and is financed through the Transport Program 2021-2027.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/DRDP Timişoara)