Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 01/19/2022 - 08:05
Business

Romania's tax collection agency drafts bill on windfall revenue tax of energy producers

19 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's tax collection agency ANAF drafted and published for public consultations a bill for the levy of an 80% tax on the revenues generated by the power products in excess of RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh.

The average price of electricity on the spot market in December, when 40% of the electricity delivered to end-users was purchased from this market, was RON 1,139 per MWh and the high price of the CO2 certificates was partly responsible for this, Ziarul Financiar reported.

A windfall revenue tax like the one proposed by ANAF was announced at the end of last year as a source to finance the energy consumer subsidies - which were enforced as of November and are going to be boosted by the Government for the period February-March.

At the same time, this windfall revenue tax can be seen as a way to offset the difference between the power generators burning fossil fuels (and for which the tax is waived) and the other power generators. In a way, this has the effect of temporarily offsetting the effects of the system of CO2 certificates set in place at the level of the European Union to discourage the use of fossil fuels or capture the so-called externalities. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
15 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Remote patient monitoring could get much easier with a new smart patch developed by Romanian startup
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 01/19/2022 - 08:05
Business

Romania's tax collection agency drafts bill on windfall revenue tax of energy producers

19 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's tax collection agency ANAF drafted and published for public consultations a bill for the levy of an 80% tax on the revenues generated by the power products in excess of RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh.

The average price of electricity on the spot market in December, when 40% of the electricity delivered to end-users was purchased from this market, was RON 1,139 per MWh and the high price of the CO2 certificates was partly responsible for this, Ziarul Financiar reported.

A windfall revenue tax like the one proposed by ANAF was announced at the end of last year as a source to finance the energy consumer subsidies - which were enforced as of November and are going to be boosted by the Government for the period February-March.

At the same time, this windfall revenue tax can be seen as a way to offset the difference between the power generators burning fossil fuels (and for which the tax is waived) and the other power generators. In a way, this has the effect of temporarily offsetting the effects of the system of CO2 certificates set in place at the level of the European Union to discourage the use of fossil fuels or capture the so-called externalities. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
15 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Remote patient monitoring could get much easier with a new smart patch developed by Romanian startup
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks