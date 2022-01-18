Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/18/2022 - 08:01
Business

RO Govt. strengthens energy subsidies for households

18 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s ruling coalition on January 17 agreed to increase the intensity of the support extended by the Government to households for their electricity and natural gas consumption over the February-March period.

The amendments will be enacted through a Government emergency ordinance (OUG).

A supplementary budget of RON 3 bln (EUR 600 mln) was earmarked for the two months. The subsidies are at least partly financed from a special tax levied on power producers’ windfall earnings generated by the sudden rise in prices.

Furthermore, the authorities will take steps to ensure that the invoices sent by suppliers for the period since November, in breach of the regulations, will be rewritten, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, G4media.ro reported.

The cap and subsidy support schema enforced as of November 1 will be maintained, but the parameters will be revised. Thus, the maximum electricity price charged by suppliers is capped over the two-month period at RON 0.8 per kWh (instead of RON 1 in November-January).

The households with a monthly consumption of under 500kWh (compared to 300kWh) will qualify for subsidies such as to pay a final price of RON 0.68 per kWh (compared to RON 0.68-0.71 previously).

Although the subsidized price has not decreased significantly, the subsidy will be available to more households after the monthly consumption limit was increased from 330kWh to 500kWh.

The electricity price paid by small and medium-sized enterprises was capped at RON 1 per kWh.

For the natural gas, a similar adjustment was operated: the price will be capped at RON 0.31 per kWh (from RON 0.37), and the limit for household consumption was increased from 1,000kWh to 1,500kWh (in view of receiving subsidies).

The intensity of the subsidy was increased from 33% to 40% so that the final price paid by households with a monthly consumption under the ceiling will be RON 0.22 per kWh.

The ruling coalition abandoned the Social Democrat’s idea of reducing the VAT for electricity and gas from 19% to 5%. Also, the Government will not regulate the price of electricity and natural gas.

(Photo: Aitor Munoz Munoz/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 08:30
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/18/2022 - 08:01
Business

RO Govt. strengthens energy subsidies for households

18 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s ruling coalition on January 17 agreed to increase the intensity of the support extended by the Government to households for their electricity and natural gas consumption over the February-March period.

The amendments will be enacted through a Government emergency ordinance (OUG).

A supplementary budget of RON 3 bln (EUR 600 mln) was earmarked for the two months. The subsidies are at least partly financed from a special tax levied on power producers’ windfall earnings generated by the sudden rise in prices.

Furthermore, the authorities will take steps to ensure that the invoices sent by suppliers for the period since November, in breach of the regulations, will be rewritten, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, G4media.ro reported.

The cap and subsidy support schema enforced as of November 1 will be maintained, but the parameters will be revised. Thus, the maximum electricity price charged by suppliers is capped over the two-month period at RON 0.8 per kWh (instead of RON 1 in November-January).

The households with a monthly consumption of under 500kWh (compared to 300kWh) will qualify for subsidies such as to pay a final price of RON 0.68 per kWh (compared to RON 0.68-0.71 previously).

Although the subsidized price has not decreased significantly, the subsidy will be available to more households after the monthly consumption limit was increased from 330kWh to 500kWh.

The electricity price paid by small and medium-sized enterprises was capped at RON 1 per kWh.

For the natural gas, a similar adjustment was operated: the price will be capped at RON 0.31 per kWh (from RON 0.37), and the limit for household consumption was increased from 1,000kWh to 1,500kWh (in view of receiving subsidies).

The intensity of the subsidy was increased from 33% to 40% so that the final price paid by households with a monthly consumption under the ceiling will be RON 0.22 per kWh.

The ruling coalition abandoned the Social Democrat’s idea of reducing the VAT for electricity and gas from 19% to 5%. Also, the Government will not regulate the price of electricity and natural gas.

(Photo: Aitor Munoz Munoz/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 08:30
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks