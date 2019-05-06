Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 08:08
Business
Romania’s tax agency promises new taxpayer-friendly reforms
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tax collection agency (ANAF) will pay more attention to preventing and fighting tax evasion and will try, by setting up new structures, to provide preferential treatment to taxpayers who demonstrate voluntary tax compliance, promised the new president of the institution, Mirela Călugăreanu, local Mediafax reported.

A plan for streamlining and improving ANAF’s activity will be published for public debate next week, followed by consultations with representatives of the business environment, professional organizations, and academic institutions.

One of the first measures envisaged is reducing the number of forms and declarations a legal person has to submit.

“The number of forms and declarations that taxpayers in Romania have to submit is around 600, so first we want to simplify the forms and statements. We also explore the possibility of simplifying the income statement for individual taxpayers. We will evaluate the quality of services provided by ANAF from the taxpayers’ perspective,” the ANAF president assured.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 08:08
Business
Romania’s tax agency promises new taxpayer-friendly reforms
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tax collection agency (ANAF) will pay more attention to preventing and fighting tax evasion and will try, by setting up new structures, to provide preferential treatment to taxpayers who demonstrate voluntary tax compliance, promised the new president of the institution, Mirela Călugăreanu, local Mediafax reported.

A plan for streamlining and improving ANAF’s activity will be published for public debate next week, followed by consultations with representatives of the business environment, professional organizations, and academic institutions.

One of the first measures envisaged is reducing the number of forms and declarations a legal person has to submit.

“The number of forms and declarations that taxpayers in Romania have to submit is around 600, so first we want to simplify the forms and statements. We also explore the possibility of simplifying the income statement for individual taxpayers. We will evaluate the quality of services provided by ANAF from the taxpayers’ perspective,” the ANAF president assured.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40