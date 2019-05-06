Romania’s tax agency promises new taxpayer-friendly reforms

Romanian tax collection agency (ANAF) will pay more attention to preventing and fighting tax evasion and will try, by setting up new structures, to provide preferential treatment to taxpayers who demonstrate voluntary tax compliance, promised the new president of the institution, Mirela Călugăreanu, local Mediafax reported.

A plan for streamlining and improving ANAF’s activity will be published for public debate next week, followed by consultations with representatives of the business environment, professional organizations, and academic institutions.

One of the first measures envisaged is reducing the number of forms and declarations a legal person has to submit.

“The number of forms and declarations that taxpayers in Romania have to submit is around 600, so first we want to simplify the forms and statements. We also explore the possibility of simplifying the income statement for individual taxpayers. We will evaluate the quality of services provided by ANAF from the taxpayers’ perspective,” the ANAF president assured.

