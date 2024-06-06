Romanian tax agency puts hotel owned by former minister Elena Udrea up for sale

Romania’s tax collection agency, ANAF, recently put up for sale half of Euro Hotels Grivița, located near the North Railway Station. The sale is part of several cases investigated by the anticorruption directorate DNA involving former tourism minister Elena Udrea.

Two quarter shares of the hotel, one belonging to Elena Udrea and one to ex-husband Dorin Cocoș, were put up for sale for a total of RON 16.85 million. Udrea and Cocoș were married and divorced in 2013, according to Profit.ro.

The tax authorities have so far auctioned several assets, mainly land, belonging to Elena Udrea.

Euro Hotels Grivița was built in 1905 and reopened in 2014 after a complete renovation. The hotel is located a short distance from the North Railway Station.

The interior of the hotel is classically decorated and offers all the amenities necessary for a 4-star hotel. Events can also be organized at the hotel, with 2 conference rooms available.

The auctions will take place on July 3. Starting bid prices for each quarter share begin at RON 7.08 million.

The assets also have attached to them several acts and ordinances issued by the Bucharest Court of Appeal, the Bucharest Tribunal, the Prosecutor's Office, DNA, ANAF, and DGITL District 1.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)