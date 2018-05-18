Amway’s sales in Romania and Bulgaria increase by 11% in 2017

Amway Romania and Bulgaria recorded an 11% increase in sales in 2017, to RON 101 million (EUR 22 million), the best evolution of all of Amway’s European subsidiaries.

“For these results, Amway Romania and Bulgaria received, for the second year in a row, the prize for best business performance in Europe. This prize offered by Amway Corporation, represents an acknowledgment of the excellent partnership we have with Amway entrepreneurs,” said Ioana Enache, General Manager Amway Romania, Greece and Bulgaria.

The cosmetics market in Romania developed in 2017. In the premium segment, Romanian consumers are mainly looking for anti-aging products with organic ingredients, according to Amway data. Nutricosmetics, namely nutritional supplements for skin care, and wellness products also saw a growing interest from local consumers.

Amway is a US direct sales company that recorded USD 8.16 billion sales in 2017.

