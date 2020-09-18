American diplomat robbed in Bucharest

A diplomat from the US Embassy in Bucharest was robbed on Thursday evening, September 17, in the Romanian capital.

He was on a street in Bucharest’s District 1 when three persons got close to him and started to jostle each other to distract his attention. That’s when they stole his wallet, Digi24 reported.

The diplomat called the emergency number 112 and reported the incident.

The Police are now checking footage from surveillance cameras to identify the three thieves who managed to run with around RON 1,000.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Politia Romana)