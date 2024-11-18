American actor John Malkovich spotted shopping at Timișoara’s first official souvenir shop

Well-known American actor John Malkovich, who was on stage last week at the National Theatre in Timișoara, visited the city’s first official souvenir shop on Friday, November 15.

The visit was announced by Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz.

"Even Hollywood has come to the new souvenir shop. We’re delighted that John Malkovich found high-quality mementos from Timișoara and left with a bag full from the Timișoara Souvenir Station," Fritz wrote on Facebook.

The mayor also shared a photo of the famous actor, who starred in the play titled Infamous Ramirez Hoffmann on November 14 and 15.

Additionally, Fritz posted a photo of actor and Timișoara native Virgil Ianțu at the same shop.

“Authentic gifts are available at Timișoara’s first official souvenir shop. If friends, family, or colleagues visit during the holidays, make sure to take them to the shop on Alba Iulia Street, right next to the Info Center. The team from Visit Timișoara - the city’s promotional association - will be there, and you’re sure to find the perfect gift,” the mayor previously posted on the same social media platform.

The city on the Bega River was the European Capital of Culture in 2023 and organized numerous events, including theater plays with John Malkovich at the center. All of the actors’ performances were well received by local audiences.

(Photo source: Dominic Fritz on Facebook)