Romanian exports to US outpace investment growth in 2025, AmCham says

Romania's exports to the United States grew faster than investment flows in 2025, driven by strong gains in services, particularly IT and communications, according to a new analysis by the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania). The US remained Romania's largest non-EU investor, with foreign direct investment stock exceeding USD 9 billion.

Romanian exports of goods and services to the US reached USD 6.4 billion in 2025, making the country Romania's 15th-largest export market, while imports from the US totalled around USD 3 billion, ranking it 18th among Romania's import partners.

Services exports hit a record high of more than USD 4 billion, up 19% year-on-year, accounting for 8% of Romania's total services exports. IT and communications services represented around USD 2.4 billion, or roughly 60% of the total, after increasing 25% from 2024.

Imports of services from the United States also grew strongly, by 65%, accounting for 4% of Romania’s total services imports and remaining concentrated in business services, IT&C, and intellectual property.

Exports of goods exceeded USD 2.3 billion, up 5% from the previous year and nearly double their level a decade earlier. Industrial and transport equipment accounted for around half of all goods exported to the US, followed by a broad range of manufactured products.

According to the analysis, the stock of US foreign direct investment in Romania exceeds USD 9 billion, representing around 7% of the country's total FDI stock. The United States ranks as Romania's fourth-largest foreign investor overall and its largest investor from outside the European Union.

AmCham said US investment remains concentrated in strategic sectors including technology, business services, and advanced manufacturing, alongside partnerships in energy and defense.

“The economic relationship between Romania and the United States is on a solid trajectory, but its full potential can only be achieved within a stable and predictable business environment," said Vlad Boeriu, president of AmCham Romania.

He added that investors are increasingly looking for policy predictability, structural reforms, infrastructure development and a skilled workforce rather than relying solely on lower costs or geographical advantages.

AmCham's latest Business Barometer found that while investors remain confident in Romania's long-term prospects, they have become more cautious about future investment plans. According to the business association, maintaining Romania's attractiveness for American investors will require greater policy stability, reduced bureaucracy, continued infrastructure investment, a competitive tax framework, and a strong rule of law.

The analysis also noted that defense procurement is not reflected in bilateral trade statistics, despite representing an important component of the broader Romania-US economic partnership.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)