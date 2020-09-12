Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Allianz-Tiriac Romania sees thinner revenues but more interest for life, home insurance

09 December 2020
Allianz-Tiriac, one of the biggest insurance companies in Romania, announced on Tuesday that it sold insurance worth RON 1 bln (EUR 206 mln) in the first nine months of this year.

However, the amount is 2.5% lower than in the same period last year. The insurer notes that the decline was due solely to the lower car and travel insurance sales, a natural trend given the pandemic's impact on the car and tourism market.

In recent months, the company has launched a series of new products and digital services to meet the changing needs of customers and adapt to the context generated by the coronavirus.

"Beyond the negative medical, social, and economic effects, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought changes that we have managed to capitalize on and help our customers protect what matters to them. The home has become more than just a place to relax and spend time with the family. At the same time, we noticed a greater interest in protecting life and health, followed by action by taking out insurance," said Virgil Soncutean, CEO of Allianz-Tiriac.

(Photo source: the company)

