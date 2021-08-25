Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Real Estate

Insurer Allianz-Tiriac moves HQ to Tiriac Tower office building in Bucharest

25 August 2021
Insurance company Allianz-Tiriac announced that it signed the lease contract to move its headquarters to the Tiriac Tower office building in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square.

The workspaces will be arranged on three floors and will occupy a total area of 4,640 square meters. Also, an Allianz-Tiriac concept store will await customers on the ground floor.

“Usually, a new house marks new beginnings. For Allianz-Țiriac, the move represents the start of a new stage of development, which brings more flexibility for our employees, customers and partners. With the headquarters’ relocation, we will continue the new way of working in Allianz-Tiriac, which combines the advantages of working in the office with the benefits of remote work,” said Virgil Soncutean, CEO Allianz-Tiriac.

Tiriac Tower is a Class A office building offering a leasable area of 16,472 square meters and 700 square meters of terraces. It has 259 parking spaces, multiple bicycle stands, locker rooms and charging stations for electric cars.

(Photo source: Tiriacimobiliare.ro)

