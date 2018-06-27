Romania’s former anti-organized crime chief prosecutor gets 4-year prison sentence

The former chief prosecutor of Romania’s anti-organized crime directorate – DIICOT, Alina Bica, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for favoring the defendant.

However, the judges acquitted her of bribery and favoring the defendant charges in another trial, local Digi24 reported.

Both rulings are final and can no longer be appealed. Alina Bica should thus be incarcerated. However, she is not in the country and was last known to be in Costa Rica, where she apparently asked for political refugee protection.

Alina Bica is in court with a third trial, in which she is accused of fraudulently compensating a businessman through the National Authority for Restitution of Properties (ANRP). Judges are expected to rule on the latter one on June 29.

Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) have asked for prison sentences for Bica in all files. On the other side, Bica’s lawyers have filed criminal complaints against the DNA’s chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi and another DNA prosecutor for unfair suppression and abusive investigation.

