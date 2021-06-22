Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Al Dahra agri group seeks EBRD financing for operations in Romania and Serbia

22 June 2021
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to extend, pending approval on July 21, two loans in the total amount of EUR 54 mln to companies in Al Dahra group of companies, a leading global agribusiness player headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

One of the loans, in the amount of EUR 20 mln, would be extended to Agricost to finance new storage facilities needed in the context of rising alfalfa production volumes over the next five years.

Furthermore, increased storage will enable Al Dahra to better position itself on the global alfalfa market during the low supply winter period.

Agricost manages ca 57,000 ha crop farm located in the Great Island of Braila, and is involved in the production of cereals (wheat, maize, and barley), oilseeds (sunflower and soy), and alfalfa.

The other loan considered by EBRD is dedicated to Al Dahra Serbia (ADS), a vertically integrated agribusiness company with operations near Belgrade, Serbia.

In contrast to the Romanian subsidiary of Al Dahra, ADS is a vertically integrated agribusiness company involved in primary agriculture activities, livestock, and dairy farming.

Proceeds from the loan will enable ADS to finance investments in crop farming improvements, a new alfalfa factory, an animal feed factory, and the modernization of its dairy farm operations.

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

