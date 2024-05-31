Healthcare

Air pollution measured by health costs per capita in Bucharest, highest in Europe

31 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest is the European city with the highest social costs per capita associated with air pollution, according to the report "Health costs of air pollution in European cities and the linkage with transport," carried out by the Dutch environmental consulting company CE Delft in October 2020 and quoted by Ziarul Financiar

Thus, in 2018, these expenses, including health costs related to medical leaves, medication, and hospitalisations, were EUR 3,004 per capita in Bucharest.

In the top ten cities by this category of costs, there are several cities from Italy, but also others from Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Germany.

At the level of a whole year, Bucharest had total costs from this cause of over EUR 6 billion, being surpassed only by London with EUR 11 billion.

"Approximately 29,000 Romanians die prematurely every year from causes associated with pollution, but we do not have exact data regarding the ailments - which are the most serious or which affect the most citizens. It would be very important data," Oana Neneciu, executive director of the Ecopolis association, told Ziarul Financiar.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Healthcare

Air pollution measured by health costs per capita in Bucharest, highest in Europe

31 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest is the European city with the highest social costs per capita associated with air pollution, according to the report "Health costs of air pollution in European cities and the linkage with transport," carried out by the Dutch environmental consulting company CE Delft in October 2020 and quoted by Ziarul Financiar

Thus, in 2018, these expenses, including health costs related to medical leaves, medication, and hospitalisations, were EUR 3,004 per capita in Bucharest.

In the top ten cities by this category of costs, there are several cities from Italy, but also others from Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Germany.

At the level of a whole year, Bucharest had total costs from this cause of over EUR 6 billion, being surpassed only by London with EUR 11 billion.

"Approximately 29,000 Romanians die prematurely every year from causes associated with pollution, but we do not have exact data regarding the ailments - which are the most serious or which affect the most citizens. It would be very important data," Oana Neneciu, executive director of the Ecopolis association, told Ziarul Financiar.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 May 2024
Culture
Romanian actor Ioachim Ciobanu starring in Netflix series “Eric” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch
31 May 2024
M&A
Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo enters top 10 of banks in Romania after First Bank acquisition
31 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom becomes largest electric mobility player in Romania after Renovatio Asset Management acquisition
31 May 2024
Tech
Europol conducts largest operation against bot systems in several EU countries, including Romania
31 May 2024
Tech
Survey: 54% of jobs in Romania likely to be augmented by generative AI, 4% fully or partially displaced
31 May 2024
Healthcare
Air pollution measured by health costs per capita in Bucharest, highest in Europe
31 May 2024
Politics
Poll says NATO deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana would dominate presidential elections in Romania
31 May 2024
Culture
European Heritage Awards: Two church restoration projects in Romania among 2024 winners