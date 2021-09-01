Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Business

Air passenger traffic falls 26.5% in Romania in H1

01 September 2021
Air passenger traffic decreased by 26.5% YoY in the first half of 2021, from 4.07 million to 2.99 million passengers, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), quoted by local Agerpres.

With 985,100 embarked passengers and 948,700 disembarked passengers, Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport took the first spot in terms of H1 passenger transport. Next were the Avram Iancu Airport in Cluj-Napoca and the Traian Vuia Airport in Timisoara.

The main countries (by the airport of origin) from where air passengers arrived in Romania were the United Kingdom - 203,678 people, Germany - 139,988, Italy - 138,160, Spain - 132,469, France - 74,219, and Turkey - 65,197.

By country of destination, most regular passengers boarded for the United Kingdom - 204,960 passengers, Germany - 143,219, Italy - 140,279, Spain - 130,960, and France - 82,602.

When it comes to the domestic air traffic, Bucharest’s Henri Coanda again topped the list with 50.1% of embarked passengers, followed by the Avram Iancu Airport in Cluj-Napoca - 16.1%, and Traian Vuia Airport in Timisoara - 14%.

According to the same INS data, with 1,038,300 boarding passengers and 1,042,200 disembarking passengers recorded in the second quarter of 2021, the air traffic registered a substantial increase from Q2 2020.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
Normal
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
Normal
 

1

