Air passenger traffic falls 26.5% in Romania in H1

Air passenger traffic decreased by 26.5% YoY in the first half of 2021, from 4.07 million to 2.99 million passengers, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), quoted by local Agerpres.

With 985,100 embarked passengers and 948,700 disembarked passengers, Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport took the first spot in terms of H1 passenger transport. Next were the Avram Iancu Airport in Cluj-Napoca and the Traian Vuia Airport in Timisoara.

The main countries (by the airport of origin) from where air passengers arrived in Romania were the United Kingdom - 203,678 people, Germany - 139,988, Italy - 138,160, Spain - 132,469, France - 74,219, and Turkey - 65,197.

By country of destination, most regular passengers boarded for the United Kingdom - 204,960 passengers, Germany - 143,219, Italy - 140,279, Spain - 130,960, and France - 82,602.

When it comes to the domestic air traffic, Bucharest’s Henri Coanda again topped the list with 50.1% of embarked passengers, followed by the Avram Iancu Airport in Cluj-Napoca - 16.1%, and Traian Vuia Airport in Timisoara - 14%.

According to the same INS data, with 1,038,300 boarding passengers and 1,042,200 disembarking passengers recorded in the second quarter of 2021, the air traffic registered a substantial increase from Q2 2020.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)