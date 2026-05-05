Ahold Delhaize boosts the capital of Romanian subsidiary to finance takeover of Profi retail chain

The Ahold Delhaize group, owner of the Mega Image chain in Romania, boosted the capital of its Romanian subsidiary with approximately EUR 137 million in order to finance the takeover of Profi retail chain from Profi Rom Food, according to Economica.net.

Mega Image, the company through which the Dutch-Belgian group operates the Mega Image and, more recently, Profi retail chains, has increased its share capital by RON 686.4 million (some EUR 137 million), according to data from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The money comes from the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize's country of origin. The capital was subscribed in March, when Mega Image merged by absorption with Profi Rom Food, following the transaction announced in October 2023 at a value of EUR 1.3 billion.

The RON 686.4 million represents the value of the 68.6 million new shares that were issued by Mega Image (Romania) in order to distribute them to Delhaize The Lion Nederland (the Netherlands), an operation that is part of the merger by absorption process between Mega Image and Profi Rom Food.

"No cash payments will be made in connection with the Merger," according to the merger plan that was finalised on March 31, 2026.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Profi)