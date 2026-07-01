After event-premieres, "Mountain Wanderers" sets off on a national caravan and reaches cinemas from September 11

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The documentary "Mountain Wanderers" (Hoinari prin Munți), directed by Cosmin Dumitrache, continues its journey after a remarkable debut and sets off on a national caravan that will bring the story of Dinu and Marlene Mititeanu closer to audiences across the country. From September 11, the film will be showing in Cinema City cinemas across Romania.

A film about the beauty of the mountains and about the way a life lived in harmony with nature inspires us to be more present, more attentive to ourselves and more connected to what truly matters, "Mountain Wanderers" tells the story of Dinu and Marlene Mititeanu, the Cluj-based mountaineers for whom a passion for the mountains has become a way of life.



The documentary’s launch was marked by two special events. On June 15, the film had its world premiere at the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), at the Florin Piersic Cinema in Cluj-Napoca, where it was met by a full house and a moved audience. For Dinu and Marlene Mititeanu, who watched the documentary for the first time alongside the audience, the experience exceeded expectations: Dinu compared the joy and intensity of the moment to the feeling he experienced in 2016, when he reached the summit of the Matterhorn.



A few days later, on Midsummer’s Eve, on June 23, "Mountain Wanderers" reached Bucharest, in a special open-air gala screening organized at Roaba de Cultură. Under the starry sky, the film brought together guests from the public and cultural world, nature lovers, hiking enthusiasts, friends and audiences eager to discover the story of Dinu and Marlene Mititeanu. The event included a DocTalk moderated by Digi24 journalist Andreea Brașovean, alongside the documentary’s protagonists, director Cosmin Dumitrache and their special guests.



"Mountain Wanderers" now sets off on a national caravan, giving audiences across the country the opportunity to discover a story about love, longevity, freedom and the profound connection between people and nature.

National Caravan Schedule

June 27, 2026 – Open Air Mălăiești;

June 29, 2026 – Bucharest, Cinema City AFI Cotroceni, 7:00 PM;

July 1, 2026 – Bucharest, Cinema City Mega Mall, 7:00 PM;

July 2, 2026 – Sinaia, Cinema Carpați, 7:00 PM;

July 3, 2026 – Brașov, Cinema City AFI, 7:00 PM;

July 6, 2026 – Pitești, Cinema City VIVO, 7:00 PM;

July 7, 2026 – Ploiești, Cinema City Shopping City, 7:00 PM;

July 8, 12 and 14, 2026 – Bucharest, Cinema Muzeul Țăranului;

July 9, 2026 – Râmnicu Vâlcea, Cinema City Shopping City, 7:00 PM;

July 10, 2026 – Târgu Jiu, Cinema City Shopping City, 7:00 PM;

July 12, 2026 – Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Cinema City Severin Shopping Center, 7:00 PM;

July 14, 2026 – Arad, Cinema City Atrium Mall, 7:00 PM;

July 16, 2026 – Deva, Cinema City Shopping City, 7:00 PM;

July 23, 2026 – Timișoara, Cinema Victoria, 7:00 PM;

July 24, 2026 – Baia Mare, Cinema City VIVO, 7:00 PM;

July 29, 2026 – Târgu Mureș, Cinema City PlazaM, 7:00 PM;

July 30, 2026 – Miercurea Ciuc, Cinema Csiki Mozi, 7:00 PM;

July 31, 2026 – Open-air event Făgăraș Rocks;

August 4, 2026 – Suceava, Cinema City Iulius Mall, 7:00 PM;

August 6, 2026 – Iași, Romanian Film Evenings.

The film’s team will be present at all the screenings mentioned above, except for those on July 12 and 14, at Cinema Muzeul Țăranului, Bucharest.



Tickets via Cinema City.



Other screenings and cities will be announced in the coming period. The full national caravan schedule, ticket links and all news about the film will be constantly updated on the official social media pages of the film "Mountain Wanderers" - @hoinariprinmunti - Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

“Everything that has happened so far has exceeded expectations. From the TIFF premiere, where the hall was full and people came even from other cities, to the gala premiere in Bucharest, where we found the same emotion and the same openness to the story of Dinu and Marlene that we felt at the first screening in Cluj-Napoca. The way people received the film brought us enormous joy. We are grateful and, honestly, moved by this reception. Now, we can’t wait to set off on the national caravan and take the film to as many cities as possible, as close to people as possible,” said director Cosmin Dumitrache.

*This is a press release.