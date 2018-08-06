African swine fever spreads to 98 localities in Romania

The African swine fever has spread to 98 localities in eight counties of Romania. A total of 545 hotbeds have been confirmed overall, the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) said.

By August 2, 61,594 pigs were culled in local farms and private households.

Since first being confirmed in Romania, at the end of July 2017, the disease evolved slowly in northwestern Romania. However, in the southeastern part of the country the evolution of the disease is aggressive, the ANSVSA said.

In northwestern Romania, the virus has been confirmed in 14 localities in the counties of Satu-Mare, Sălaj and Bihor. The disease also affected 13 wild boar, while 175 pigs were culled.

In southeastern Romania, the virus has been confirmed in 84 localities in the counties of Tulcea, Constanţa, Brăila, Ialomiţa and Galaţi. Here, a total of 11,772 pigs were culled in private households. Another 49,647 pigs were culled by August 2 at three farms. Another 20 wild boar were also affected.

The compensations granted stood at RON 148,140 (EUR 31,858) by August 2. These were granted in 56 cases. An additional RON 2 million (EUR 430,107) are to be paid in another 428 cases, the ANSVSA said.

The African swine fever does not affect humans nor does it affect other animal species other than pigs and wild boars, for which it is deadly.

