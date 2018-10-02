18 °C
Bucharest
Oct 02, 12:04

U.S. fund Advent becomes indirect shareholder at big drug factory in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

French drug producer Sanofi completed the sale of its European generic drug division Zentiva to U.S. private equity fund Advent International.

Zentiva also owns one of the biggest drug companies in Romania, Zentiva Bucharest. The completion of this transaction thus marks Advent’s return on the Romanian market, where it previously controlled local drug producers Terapia and Labormed and private healthcare services provider Regina Maria, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Prague-based Zentiva has more than 2,500 employees across Europe and two production sites in Prague and Bucharest.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now