The advantages of opening offshore companies (press release)

12 March 2021
The Cayman Islands, Panama, or the British Virgin Islands are not only beautiful, exotic holiday destinations but also one of the most famous offshore company locations. The offshore company is a type of legal entity incorporated in accordance with the laws in the chosen jurisdiction that is used primarily for engaging in activities outside its location. However, investors don’t necessarily need to look this far, as European offshore centers are also in place, such as the Isle of Man.

Offshore incorporation advantages

One of the most notable advantages of opening an offshore company is that these types of legal entities benefit from taxation exemptions. This means that they are not taxed on their profits in the jurisdiction in which they are incorporated. In most cases, this is possible because the exemption applies to profits derived from outside the jurisdiction.

Limited liability company formation is simple and fast for the Isle of Man LLC, as well as in other locations such as the British Virgin Islands, to name only some options. Investors do not need to be present during the entire incorporation procedure and they can easily manage their business remotely.

Bank account creation remains a requirement when doing business via an offshore company, however, opening a Panama bank account or a bank account in another offshore center can be included in the main company formation package, upon request.

Offshore business management advantages

Another advantage present in many of the aforementioned offshore locations is that companies are not required to hold annual meetings. What’s more, investors can benefit from a high level of confidentiality either through the local privacy policies, such as those applicable in some cases in the Cayman Islands, or when choosing a nominee director and/or shareholder service.

Because offshore companies are not subject to profits tax or capital gains tax, among other types of taxes, they are also subject to light accounting and reporting requirements.

Opening an offshore company has multiple advantages, primarily for taxation purposes. Investors should be well aware of the local laws, and taxes for registration, as well as any international treaties that may be in place between the chosen jurisdiction and their country of origin, such as the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act enforced by the United States.

